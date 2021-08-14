Texoma Local
Benefit for 4-year-old Denison girl battling rare infection

4-year-old Lylah Baker has spent the past 3 weeks fighting for her life with brain inflammation.
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - 4-year-old Denison girl, battling a rare bacterial infection, was recognized this afternoon during a benefit at 1880 Ice House.

Lylah Baker was admitted to the hospital on May 31st for something that started off as a high fever, but shortly after, things took a turn, and she was transported to a Children’s hospital in Dallas.

That’s where she was later diagnosed with a rare bacteria infection that only 3 other Americans have been diagnosed with.

“She’s got so many people that love and care for her and we are just glad to have her,” Lylah’s aunt, Ashely Kennon said.

A benefit for Lylah Baker was held Saturday afternoon to support the family medical’s bills after she spent the last 3 months in different hospitals all across North Texas.

“The community has been great everyone has just kinda pitched in without.. We didn’t have to really ask a whole lot everyone just showed up and donated and it’s been wonderful,” Kennon said.

Baker was diagnosed with a rare bacteria infection that is only known to exist in Southeast Asia and Northern Australia.

Friends, family, and many community members came out to the bar to support the Bakers.

“All we wanted to do was help from the beginning. I mean I still no matter what wanna know what else we can do along the way and just make sure that we are not just here at the beginning but throughout because we know it’s going to be a long process and we are here for it,” family friend of the Bakers, Brittany Brewer said.

The family started a Go Fund Me account with a goal of $4,000 but after community support and many shares, the account has topped over $41,000.

Lylah was escorted home from the hospital on Wednesday by first responders in Grayson and Fannin counties.

Lylah’s aunt said Saturday was the first time Lylah was able to sit up on the couch with her family in 3 months.

