SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - From the moment you see them at practice, the Celina Bobcats immediately look like a contender.

Bill Elliott brings back a veteran team that made it to the regional finals last year. They are huge up front, fast and skilled on the outside, and have most of their players coming back.

“I think the town and all of us have pretty high expectations,” defensive tackle William Pace said. “We have like 16 of our 22 back, almost our whole defense back, we have a lot of our front back, almost the whole offensive line. By the end of last year we were looking good from the front.”

“It’s always great when you have guys that can come back and step right in,” head coach Bill Elliott said. “We picked up right where we left off. That helps us a ton. We don’t have to do a lot of teaching. We are way ahead of where we were last year. That helps us as coaches and makes us feel real good.”

Celina has play-makers all over the field. They can beat you in so many ways. They have front-loaded their schedule with three games against top 6 teams in a higher division. They will be tested early but they have the skill to keep pace with anyone.

“We have play-makers at every position,” receiver Collin Urich said. “Everyone is making plays no matter what position they play. It’s going to be a big deal.”

“I would never want it any other way,” Elliott said. “I want to work in a place that has high expectations. I wouldn’t want to be at a place that just settles for going out there and playing. Our community puts a lot of high expectations on us, and our kids. That’s what we want. So we have to live up to that and so we are really excited about that.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.