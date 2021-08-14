Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Celina Bobcats

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - From the moment you see them at practice, the Celina Bobcats immediately look like a contender.

Bill Elliott brings back a veteran team that made it to the regional finals last year. They are huge up front, fast and skilled on the outside, and have most of their players coming back.

“I think the town and all of us have pretty high expectations,” defensive tackle William Pace said. “We have like 16 of our 22 back, almost our whole defense back, we have a lot of our front back, almost the whole offensive line. By the end of last year we were looking good from the front.”

“It’s always great when you have guys that can come back and step right in,” head coach Bill Elliott said. “We picked up right where we left off. That helps us a ton. We don’t have to do a lot of teaching. We are way ahead of where we were last year. That helps us as coaches and makes us feel real good.”

Celina has play-makers all over the field. They can beat you in so many ways. They have front-loaded their schedule with three games against top 6 teams in a higher division. They will be tested early but they have the skill to keep pace with anyone.

“We have play-makers at every position,” receiver Collin Urich said. “Everyone is making plays no matter what position they play. It’s going to be a big deal.”

“I would never want it any other way,” Elliott said. “I want to work in a place that has high expectations. I wouldn’t want to be at a place that just settles for going out there and playing. Our community puts a lot of high expectations on us, and our kids. That’s what we want. So we have to live up to that and so we are really excited about that.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lone Grove High School students were killed in a wreck Thursday morning in Sulphur.
2 Lone Grove teens killed in wreck near Sulphur
Durant police are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death at a gas station.
Man found dead in car at Durant gas station
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
After years of sun exposure, owners of the Old Firehouse Gym, Kevin and Devon Arrington, said...
Color of building puts Denison gym and city at odds
Texas man's 'suspicious death' being investigated in Durant.
Texas man’s ‘suspicious death’ being investigated in Durant

Latest News

Ardmore Tigers Kickoff Countdown
Ardmore Tigers Kickoff Countdown
Ardmore Tigers Kickoff Countdown
Ardmore Tigers
Denison Yellow Jackets Kickoff Countdown
Denison Yellow Jackets
Celina Bobcats Kickoff Countdown
Celina Bobcats Kickoff Countdown