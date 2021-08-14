Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Colbert hit and run victim dies from injuries, benefit planned

Brigitte Jones' injuries lead family to believe it wasn’t a hit and run.
Brigitte Jones' injuries lead family to believe it wasn’t a hit and run.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - The victim of a Colbert hit and run last month has died.

Colbert police said Brigitte Jones was hit by a car while crossing U.S. Highway 69/75 near mile marker 3 last month.

She spent several weeks in ICU with injuries that her family believes are not from a hit and run, but a fight.

Jones succumbed to her injuries: a broken neck, severe laceration to her head and wounds on her fists.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at AJ’s Salon in Savoy, a benefit will be held. All proceeds from the silent auction, bake sale and kids’ haircuts will help Jones’ family plan her funeral.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lone Grove High School students were killed in a wreck Thursday morning in Sulphur.
2 Lone Grove teens killed in wreck near Sulphur
Durant police are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death at a gas station.
Man found dead in car at Durant gas station
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
After years of sun exposure, owners of the Old Firehouse Gym, Kevin and Devon Arrington, said...
Color of building puts Denison gym and city at odds
Texas man's 'suspicious death' being investigated in Durant.
Texas man’s ‘suspicious death’ being investigated in Durant

Latest News

$13 plus a $7 tip for a Friday the 13th themed tattoo or $20 for a basic piercing.
Friday the 13th: the luckiest day of the year for tattoo shops
Last year’s party had to be cancelled for COVID, but they’re looking forward to continue the...
Texoma Health Foundation Park celebrates 3rd birthday
Texoma Health Foundation Park celebrates 3rd birthday
Friday the 13th: the luckiest day of the year for tattoo shops