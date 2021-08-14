Colbert hit and run victim dies from injuries, benefit planned

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - The victim of a Colbert hit and run last month has died.

Colbert police said Brigitte Jones was hit by a car while crossing U.S. Highway 69/75 near mile marker 3 last month.

She spent several weeks in ICU with injuries that her family believes are not from a hit and run, but a fight.

Jones succumbed to her injuries: a broken neck, severe laceration to her head and wounds on her fists.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at AJ’s Salon in Savoy, a benefit will be held. All proceeds from the silent auction, bake sale and kids’ haircuts will help Jones’ family plan her funeral.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.