Durant Police investigating dispensary break-in

By Mike Rogers
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Durant Police are investigating after they say three men broke into TruMed Dispensary around 5 am. They’re believed to be the same ones that set fire to the Trinity CannaFarms Grow House earlier Friday morning.

Durant Police believe the group poured gasoline outside of a garage door on the back end of the property, that’s when they threw a Molotov Cocktail and set the grow house on fire.

They believe they loaded up in a white Dodge Charger and drove to over to TruMed.

“They then tried to go in through the back door at Red River Tobacco and tried to kick the door in but they weren’t able to,” said TruMed Marketing Director, Ashleah Teafatiller. “After they couldn’t they ended up using a sledge hammer to break a window.”

The men dressed in all black, wearing gloves and masks covering their face took a sledge hammer to one of the side windows and crawled in the dispensary.

Teafatiller said they kicked in the door of their dispensary retail room. But the product was locked up and Teafatiller doesn’t believe the men left with anything.

“Unfortunately it has happened to other people in the industry,” Teafatiller said. “We are just surprised that it would happen to us.”

Security footage from TruMed showed the men leaving in a white car with unknown plates.

Trinity CannaFarm was burglarized in May. One masked man stole around $20 thousand worth of product and $2 thousand cash.

It’s unknown if that man was involved in this break-in. Anyone with information is asked to contact Durant Police.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

