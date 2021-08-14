Friday the 13th: the luckiest day of the year for tattoo shops

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Known as Black Friday for tattoo shops, today local shops celebrated Friday the 13th.

Mad House Tattoos in Denison had a line out the door all day and expect to be busy until they close at midnight.

The event was popularized by Dallas tattoo artist Oliver Peck in the 90s, and is recognized every Friday the 13th by shops across the country.

$13 plus a $7 tip for a Friday the 13th themed tattoo or $20 for a basic piercing.

Resident piercer for Mad House, James McBride said today brings in a lot of money as they expect to do hundreds of tattoos and piercings.

“We consider it a good luck day, everyone else considers it bad luck in the normal world. But thanks to Oliver Peck in Dallas, he’s made it a huge deal for us so we all celebrate it now,” said McBride.

It’s first come first serve at Mad House until midnight Friday.

There’s only one Friday the 13th in 2021.

