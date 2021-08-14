Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Friday the 13th: the luckiest day of the year for tattoo shops

By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Known as Black Friday for tattoo shops, today local shops celebrated Friday the 13th.

Mad House Tattoos in Denison had a line out the door all day and expect to be busy until they close at midnight.

The event was popularized by Dallas tattoo artist Oliver Peck in the 90s, and is recognized every Friday the 13th by shops across the country.

$13 plus a $7 tip for a Friday the 13th themed tattoo or $20 for a basic piercing.

Resident piercer for Mad House, James McBride said today brings in a lot of money as they expect to do hundreds of tattoos and piercings.

“We consider it a good luck day, everyone else considers it bad luck in the normal world. But thanks to Oliver Peck in Dallas, he’s made it a huge deal for us so we all celebrate it now,” said McBride.

It’s first come first serve at Mad House until midnight Friday.

There’s only one Friday the 13th in 2021.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Lone Grove High School students were killed in a wreck Thursday morning in Sulphur.
2 Lone Grove teens killed in wreck near Sulphur
Durant police are investigating what’s being called a suspicious death at a gas station.
Man found dead in car at Durant gas station
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
Doctors don’t know if Delta variant is in Grayson County
After years of sun exposure, owners of the Old Firehouse Gym, Kevin and Devon Arrington, said...
Color of building puts Denison gym and city at odds
Texas man's 'suspicious death' being investigated in Durant.
Texas man’s ‘suspicious death’ being investigated in Durant

Latest News

Last year’s party had to be cancelled for COVID, but they’re looking forward to continue the...
Texoma Health Foundation Park celebrates 3rd birthday
Brigitte Jones' injuries lead family to believe it wasn’t a hit and run.
Colbert hit and run victim dies from injuries, benefit planned
Texoma Health Foundation Park celebrates 3rd birthday
Friday the 13th: the luckiest day of the year for tattoo shops