Job listings requiring COVID-19 vaccination jump 34%

By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - More and more businesses appear to be mandating vaccines for their employees.

Positions posted on the site that require vaccination but may not specify COVID-19 were up 90% over the same period.

Indeed Hiring Lab published an analysis showing the biggest increases in vaccine requirements were in the areas of software development, education, and marketing.

Even with the recent increases, the number of listings requiring vaccinations still represents a small portion of jobs on the site.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

