Local group cleans up Blue River campground

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Last month a post by the blue river fishing and hunting Facebook page asked guests to be better about cleaning up after themselves. One local man decided to take matters into his own hands and got some help from the community.

The post came after a large mess was discovered on the campgrounds.

Local fisherman Mike Harris has a special connection to the area.

He says seeing the campsite be treated so poorly didn’t sit right with him.

“Its one of the first places I found to fish when I moved out there and its just got a real peaceful aura to it,” said Harris. “So when I seen that it was trashed I felt like we needed to do something.”

His non profit organization, Mike Harris Fishing and Hunting, sent the word out that they would be cleaning up the area on Saturday.

He hoped that a few people would come lend a hand but what he got was far beyond his expectations.

“There was people already before I even got here out here cleaning up and I’d say we probably had 35-40 total show up,” Harris said.

The group made their way through the over 3,000 acres of campground picking up all the trash they could find.

The clean up took the group just over two hours to complete.

Local restaurants Ole Red and Simple Simons Pizza donated free lunch to all who took part.

People who use the area are already showing appreciation for their efforts.

“You just hate to see all the trash in such a beautiful place,” said frequent Blue River fisher Nick Banks. “So shout out to these guys for coming out and cleaning it up because we need to conserve and protect it cause its a cool place here in Oklahoma.”

Harris says his organization is considering a monthly clean up of the area but people can do their part by simply disposing of their trash properly

