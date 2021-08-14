Texoma Local
Texoma Health Foundation Park celebrates 3rd birthday

By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Texoma Health Foundation Park celebrated its 3rd birthday today with a big birthday bash.

The park opened in 2018. Denison Parks and Recreation said they hold a birthday party as a way to bring the community together and give back.

Groups from around the city like city services, first responders, Waterloo Pool and HeyDay took part in the festivities.

It was fun for all ages with touch-a-truck, water slides, bounce houses, a rock wall and even a petting zoo.

”I’m just glad that they do this for the community. Just to bring the community together. And you know they spent time to do this and it’s good family time. And look I’m here with my daughters and my other set of twins are over there playing on the slide with my wife. I’m just glad that we can come out here and support the park,” said James Bailey, local dad.

Last year’s party had to be cancelled for COVID, but they’re looking forward to continue the annual event every year.

