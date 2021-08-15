Man injured after skydiving malfunction

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - A man is recovering in the hospital after a parachuting accident in Fannin County Friday night.

Trenton Firefighters say it happened at the Skydive Spaceland Dallas, near HWY 160 in Trenton.

At around 7:30 p.m. firefighters say a man’s parachute failed to open fully during a skydive, causing him to crash land.

The man was taken to a McKinney hospital by Whitewright EMS.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.