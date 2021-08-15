Man injured after skydiving malfunction
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) - A man is recovering in the hospital after a parachuting accident in Fannin County Friday night.
Trenton Firefighters say it happened at the Skydive Spaceland Dallas, near HWY 160 in Trenton.
At around 7:30 p.m. firefighters say a man’s parachute failed to open fully during a skydive, causing him to crash land.
The man was taken to a McKinney hospital by Whitewright EMS.
