Sales tax revenue increases in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The numbers are in for Sherman sales tax revenue this month, and the results are high.

“This last year, even with COVID, and we were closed six weeks, the year ended with more sales than the prior year, and we’re seeing the same thing happen again this year,” said Ivert Mayhugh, owner of A Touch of Class. “That’s a significant increase, and we’re very pleased with it.”

Like Mayhugh’s, stores in Sherman brought in profits, and now, sales tax revenue is up for the month of August

“I just feel like, you know, walking hand in hand with our business folks and making it easy to do business in Sherman is really paying off for us,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler.

The city said revenue is up more than 10 percent compared to this time last year.

That’s leaving a projected 13 to 14 percent increase for the 2021 fiscal year.

And one of the most significant contributors has been people from out of town.

“About 50 percent of the sales tax revenue is coming from folks who live outside of the city, so we think that’s a good indicator of how our small businesses are doing and how are big-box retailers are attracting people from the surrounding counties in Southern Oklahoma,” said Plyler.

He added that more sales tax could mean the city doesn’t have to rely on property tax as much.

Plus, they can spend more money on amenities that increase the quality of life.

There’s no easy answer for why sales are up, but Mayhugh said he thinks he has a guess.

“They seem to be spending more, buying bigger things,” Mayhugh. “We see a lot of furniture sales coming back again. I’m really not sure what the reason is, but keep it up.”

