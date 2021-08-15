SAVOY, Texas (KXII) -After being unable to field a team in 2020 due to low numbers, the Savoy Cardinals are back and getting ready for the upcoming season.

“When I started here and we switched to 6 man football, everybody knew who Savoy was,” said Savoy head coach Clay Wilson. “That’s what we’re wanting to get back to. That’s our main focus and our main goal, is getting back into the win column and competing again.”

“You know we should come out and play hard since we didn’t play last season,” said Fernando Soto, Savoy quarterback. “I wanna win man, you know. So we just gotta come out here and play hard.”

The Cardinals will have several new additions to the team, many playing football for the first time. Coach Wilson will lean on his veterans to help get those young guys up to speed.

“I think they’re getting the game, they’re figuring it out,” said Savoy center Jason Reynolds. “We’re a lot stronger and eventually they’re going to pick it up and we’re going to go 100 miles per hour.”

“Right now we just got some inexperienced kids but the good thing is they don’t have any bad habits,” said coach Wilson. “So we’re just really focusing on those fundamentals and getting back after it.”

Savoy was picked to finish just outside of the postseason looking in.... the Cardinals push for a playoff spot will come down to the toughness of the team.

“We’re just going to have to be physically and mentally tough. We’re just going to have to ingrain that into these kids and teach them to be young men. So I think that’s the big aspect right now is finding our identity and being physical.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.