THACKERVILLE, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Thackerville Wildcats took huge strides last season, winning 3 more games than the year before. However, the Wildcats were unable to make it past the first round of the postseason. Looking towards this year, the Cats have a new head coach in Shane Wolfe, and have most of their starters back. When you combine that with motivation from last year, they have a recipe for success.

“The mercy rule at home left a sour taste in our mouth,” said Thackerville head coach Shane Wolfe. “We’re going to take that, and use it as motivation.”

“Last year, we weren’t expecting to go to the playoffs, but we fought hard throughout the year, didn’t quit,” said Blayne Giougas, Thackerville receiver. “As long as we continue to pull that into this year, we should go further.”

“We have to look at what we did last year and start doing everything better, and work on what we did last year,” said Thackerville quarterback Justice Rodriguez.

For the first time in awhile the Wildcats have numbers on their side with more players and a new mentality. Team expectations are at an all time high.

“We may not be the biggest and the strongest, but we’re going to get after it,” said Wolfe. “We have kids that have shown up everyday this summer. They’ve gone to team camps, and pushed through the heat and workouts. I think that’s going to surprise some people.”

“We expect to go out and win. I think that’s every teams expectation,” said Nathan Wolfe, Tackerville center. “We expect to work hard, and give it 110 percent every game, go out and play our best football.”

