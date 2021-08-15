Vigil held for Lone Grove students killed in car crash

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - Earlier this week two lone grove high school students lost their lives in a tragic accident. Tonight their community will come together to honor them with a candle light vigil.

Just days before starting the new school year at Lone Grove High School Cole Evans and Jaeyten Cameron were killed in by a head on collision..

“They were just so super outgoing, class clowns,” said classmate Lexi Meadows. “They were the life of the party, they were firecrackers they lit up a room just always smiling.”

Their sudden passing has left their community shaken.

Friends of the students planned a special vigil at the high school to celebrate their lives.

“I know that this has effected kids from miles and miles around,” said event organizer Danielle Neble. “This affects every student and parent. These kids all know each other, they love each other, and they’re a community.”

Members of local ministries WILL speak and lead prayer.

They hope that this gathering will provide some sense of comfort at such a difficult time.

“Just want to circle up and cover these families in prayer,” Neble said. “And these kids, these kids have to go back to school and its going to be a really hard start to the year for these kids.” (Danielle)

Lone Grove high school starts the new year Tuesday the 17th.

Evans and Cameron may be gone but their classmates like Lexi Meadows know that they would want them to push forward and make the most of this school year.

“Knowing Jaetyn and Cole they would tell us to suck it up and go do your job and work and just be you.”

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 7:45 and is open to all members of the public who wish to come

