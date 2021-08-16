BONHAM, Texas (KXII) -The Bonham Purple Warriors are heading into year two under head coach Kyle Dezern and the team is looking to take some big strides in 2021.

“It’s just knowing the system, knowing my expectations and how the coaching staff is,” said Bonham head coach Kyle Dezern. “Last year was just year one of them getting use to me and they know my expectations and they know the coaching staff’s expectations and we’re ready to go.”

With a year under Dezern’s system, and returning 7 starters on both sides of the ball, the Purple Warriors feel confident they’ll be fighting for a spot in the postseason.

“Being able to be under coach Dezern for another year, we’re already ahead of the game,” Mason Rodriguez, Bonham quarterback. “So, just being able to know the offense we can just work off of that. We’ve already started most of it, we just gotta make little tweaks and keep going and getting better.”

“Everyone kind of already knows the offense and it will kind of help out in the long run because it’s only doing little tweaks since then,” said Bonham offensive lineman Ryder Soliday.

“You know we’re expecting great things out of quarterback Mason Rodriguez, out running back Jeren Ross,” said Dezern. “We bring some back on the offensive line and we’re really excited about the secondary as well.”

With a tough district featuring teams like Pottsboro and Mount Vernon, the Purple Warriors know they’ll need to keep their focus on themselves in order to be successful.

“That’s all we gotta do. Just focus on Bonham,” said Dezern. “Don’t worry about anyone else in our district or who we play. Just do what we do and that needs to be the focus the entire year.”

