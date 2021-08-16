Texoma Local
Daytime Storms Tue-Thu, Hot and Sunny Weekend

Slow-moving storm bring locally heavy rainfall.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
We’ll have a Weather Aware for thunderstorms Tue-Thu, primarily in the period from late morning through sunset. Beware of lightning! Water vapor sequence shows a well-defined upper wave now over New Mexico serving as a trigger for these storms; Futurecast shows heat-driven storms having their greatest coverage Tuesday and Wednesday.

Things should begin to dry out by the weekend as the wave moves to our east and upper level high pressure builds in for the weekend. This scenario favors above average high temperatures into the upper 90s. Weekend skies are expected to be mostly sunny.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 50% Showers/Storms

Wednesday: 60% Showers/Storms

Thursday: 40% Showers/Storms

Friday: 30% Thunderstorms

Saturday:  Mostly Sunny

Sunday: Sunny, very hot

Monday: Sunny, very hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12

