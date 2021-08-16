Texoma Local
Durant police identify second suspicious death

A Texas man has been identified as the second suspicious death in Durant.
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man has been identified as the second suspicious death in Durant.

31-year-old Hunter Kelly of Farmersville, Texas was found dead in a car last Thursday.

The car was parked at a Durant gas station on North East 3rd street and East Florida street.

Durant police says while the Medical Examiner determines the cause and manner of his death, it is considered suspicious, but there is no threat to the public.

The cause and manner of the first suspicious death found last week in Durant has also not been released by the Medical Examiner. Durant police say the two deaths are not related.

