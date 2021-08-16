Texoma Local
Grayson County Jail reports positive COVID-19 cases

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Jail is dealing with COVID-19, just like the rest of the world.

Captain Sarah Bigham, the jail administrator, said there are two confirmed cases in the jail.

Both are inmates.

She said about a quarter of the jail’s 400 inmates are on restriction after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Plus, she added there are about ten staff members out of 120 out with COVID-like symptoms.

“We’re trying our best to keep our facility as safe as possible, just like everyone at home,” said Bigham. “We do what we can, disinfect where we can, wear masks where we can, close contact, manage symptoms, provide anything that the inmates need to make sure they are feeling the best they can while they are in our facility.”

She said that COVID-19 testing is on a case-by-case basis.

Masks are optional, and vaccines are not given to inmates.

