Sherman Animal Shelter reaches capacity

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman animal shelter said they’re filling up with cats and dogs alike.

“This is Mr. Bigglesworth. He’s a four to six-month-old orange tabby kitten with domestic short hair,” said Morgan Simpson from the Sherman Animal Shelter. “He was a stray that came in from the streets of Sherman, and he has kind of captured all of our hearts.”

The Sherman Animal Shelter said they aren’t the only ones at capacity either.

“We’ve heard from shelters all over the state that everybody is having this issue,” said Simpson. “So alot of other shelters are sitting at capacity or operating a little bit above what they’re normally comfortable seeing.”

Just about a year ago, the animal shelter said their adoption rates went up.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said about 23 million homes took in a cat or dog during the pandemic.

This year, the situation has been different.

“We are feeling it a lot more heavily this year,” said Simpson. “Since opening up from COVID, people being able to travel and go on vacation, and kids going back to school, we just haven’t had as many adopters to balance out the animals we’re seeing brought in and being owner surrendered.”

When it gets too full, they said they make room for dogs outside in dog houses.

They said they are not a kill shelter.

But as for Mr. Bigglesworth...

“He just says adopt me. He’s ready to go,” said Simpson.

Adoption fees are $40 for cats and $50 for dogs.

More information on adoption is on the shelter’s website.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

