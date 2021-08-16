Texoma Local
SOSU students back to school Monday

SOSU President Thomas Newsom said there was a lot of energy on campus as many students returned to campus for face-to-face learning.
By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern students are back on campus and in class starting Monday.

President of the university, Thomas Newsom said there was a lot of energy on campus as many students returned to campus for face-to-face learning.

Newsom said the university is mostly back to normal this semester though masks are encouraged, not required.

They’re offering students and faculty a $100 incentive to get the COVID vaccine, and are offering free vaccination clinics every other week on campus starting next Wednesday.

Newsom said being open to students’ needs has helped their enrollment numbers grow despite the pandemic.

”We give our students an option how they want to receive their education at Southeastern, and I think that flexibility and that understanding of meeting students where they are and meeting their needs has really contributed to that growth that we’ve seen at our university,” said Newsom.

Students can still enroll for classes at SOSU through the end of the week.

