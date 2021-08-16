WILSON, Oklahoma (KXII) -After an up and down season last year, the Wilson Eagles are looking to string together a solid outing in 2021.

“So we really felt like we didn’t play our best football all the time,” said Wilson head coach Kenny Ridley. “There were bright spots and there were stretches where we did some things really well. But the inconsistency contributed probably to our 3-5 record.”

The Eagles return a good number of players from last year’s squad and think that experience coming back will generate more consistent play on the field.

“I think we’re going to be a speedy team but I think we got some guys that can pop a couple guys too,” said Wilson receiver, Tucker Nail. “So, we’re to have to show up and compete. At the end of the day you’re going to have to work hard.”

“With the kids being one more year entrenched in our program, hopefully with continuity and consistency of our schedule and our season, those kids will be able to show what they’re doing week in and week out,” said coach Ridley. “We can just continue to build each week and we can continue to get better and better throughout the season.”

Coach Ridley also says he’s looking for his team’s upper class men step into bigger leadership roles in 2021.

“Just helping people getting on the right path and focus more and start hitting the weight room,” said Michel Cain, Wilson running back. “Just keep grinding, it goes by fast. Don’t take it for granted.”

“This year we’ve got those seniors that we really look forward to taking ownership of what’s going on,” said coach Ridley. “Leading the locker room and leading on the field where as coaches we don’t have to play that role all the time.”

