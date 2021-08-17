1-2″ of rainfall hits Texoma within minutes

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday, Texoma accumulated an average of one to two inches of rainfall across the area. Some in Grayson County saw up to 5″ and there’s more rain on the way.

McClain and Travis Street in Sherman had 4 to 5″ of standing water, and that wasn’t the only area with reports of flash flooding. Standing water on the HWY 75 access road near U-S 82 could be seen Tuesday. Crews were out physically removing the water, some of which had ran over into construction zones. Rain water pooled under the bridge on Texoma Parkway, and at the corner of Lamberth and N Ricketts Street.

Over in Denison, emergency management told News 12 they had reports of flash flooding on major streets downtown: on Morton, Armstrong and Main.

With more rain possibly headed to some areas before Wednesday, drivers should use caution when driving out on those roads. A vehicle can hydroplane at .3 centimeters of water on the roadways.

