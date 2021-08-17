Carter County Health Dept. offering third vaccine dose at National Guard Armory on Thursday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Chris Munn manages the COVID vaccine project for District 8 of the Oklahoma State Health Department.

He said he wasn’t surprised when the CDC announced they’re recommending another dose for some people.

“It’s going to provide increased immunity,” Munn said. “What they have found is those people who are immunocompromised, their body doesn’t produce at the same level of immunity that someone with a normal healthy immune system does, and so this is just another shot to boost that and get them extra protection to get them well and get them out of the hospital.”

Anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised can get the booster shots. That’s because they’re more vulnerable to coronavirus and they might have to fight a longer and more serious COVID-19 infection.

“Those who may have had organ transplants, receiving chemotherapy, have some sort of natural immune disorder, normal immune disorder,” Munn said.

That list also includes anyone taking immunosuppressive drugs.

On Thursday, the National Guard armory in Ardmore is hosting a drive-through vaccine pod.

“You won’t have to get out of your car, we’ll take care of everything,” Munn said. “You’ll be able to pull up, we’ll give you the shot. You can park and wait your 15 minutes and then you’ll be on your way.”

At the event, anyone can get the first or second dose of Pfizer and Moderna or the single dose of Johnson and Johnson.

Immunocompromised people can get a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer.

Others will have to wait till the CDC recommends it for everyone.

“We expect that to come sometime this fall and that will open it up probably to the rest of the population,” Munn said.

The vaccine drive-through will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

