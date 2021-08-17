Heavy Rain Possible Wednesday, Sun Returns for the Weekend

A Weather Aware for heavy rainfall and lightning, basically more of what we saw today again on Wednesday, but more so in the southern half of Texoma. Futurecast shows another round of very heavy rainfall over the Red River counties of Texoma. Timing is very late tonight through late Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts may be excessive, another four inches may fall in some areas, making for significant flood issues. Turn around, don’t drown!

Water vapor sequence shows a well-defined upper wave serving as a trigger for the storms, a second less noticeable wave will follow behind it. Once these two waves depart rain should leave the forecast by Friday. Our steering winds outlook shows how high pressure building in for the weekend with very hot weather returning.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 60% Showers/Storms

Thursday: 40% Showers

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Mostly Sunny

Sunday: Sunny, very hot

Monday: Sunny, very hot

Tuesday: Sunny, very hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12