Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Heavy Rain Possible Wednesday, Sun Returns for the Weekend

Beware of flooded roads especially Wednesday morning.
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Weather Aware for heavy rainfall and lightning, basically more of what we saw today again on Wednesday, but more so in the southern half of Texoma. Futurecast shows another round of very heavy rainfall over the Red River counties of Texoma. Timing is very late tonight through late Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts may be excessive, another four inches may fall in some areas, making for significant flood issues. Turn around, don’t drown!

Water vapor sequence shows a well-defined upper wave serving as a trigger for the storms, a second less noticeable wave will follow behind it. Once these two waves depart rain should leave the forecast by Friday. Our steering winds outlook shows how high pressure building in for the weekend with very hot weather returning.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 60% Showers/Storms

Thursday: 40% Showers

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday:  Mostly Sunny

Sunday: Sunny, very hot

Monday: Sunny, very hot

Tuesday: Sunny, very hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12

Most Read

A Texas man has been identified as the second suspicious death in Durant.
Durant police identify second suspicious death
The numbers are in for Sherman sales tax revenue this month, and the results are high.
Sales tax revenue increases in Sherman
Oklahoma National Guard veteran talks about the fallout in Afghanistan with the U.S. pulling...
Oklahoma National Guard veteran talks Taliban take over in Afghanistan
Sherman ISD announces reopening plan for 2021-2022 school year
Sherman ISD announces reopening plan for upcoming school year
Netflix docu-series Tiger King stars Jeff and Lauren Lowe gave up the remaining 61 animals,...
Jeff & Lauren Lowe turn over remainder of animals at Tiger King Zoo

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley