Historic Preservation Board denies approval of Denison gym’s paint color

Denison, Texas (KXII) - The Old Firehouse Gym in Denison got their answer today on whether or not they can keep their newly painted shade of red on their building.

“We attempted to fight for everybody here that’s had the same issues, and they denied us, so we tried,” said Devon Arrington, who owns the Old Firehouse Gym with her husband, Kevin.

The verdict is in, and the Historic Preservation Board said the bright red paint has got to go.

“We tried our best to present our argument, and it was just apparent that they were already against it before we got there,” said Arrington. “There was nothing we could have said to change their minds.”

A few months ago, the gym owners decided it was time to repaint their building.

Since their building is historical, they went to the city and got approved for a shade of red off the National Trust of Historic Preservation color palette.

They said when they went to buy the paint, they discovered it was no longer made.

Instead, they color-matched it.

They say the power lift alone cost eight thousand bucks, plus all the paint and supplies.

They don’t want to pay for a new paint job.

“Who would have known a shade of red would have caused all this,” said Arrington.

But the color is too bright, and since it’s not the one the city approved, the Historic Preservation Board said it couldn’t stay.

The city said in a staff report they recommend the owners either choose another approved color or submit a new color scheme for board approval.

But the Arringtons said they’ll keep fighting.

Next up, they’ll appeal to the city council.

“Hopefully, they’ll understand that this wasn’t done on purpose, to go against the city of Denison,” said Arrington. “It was just two business owners who had an issue understanding what Denison was wanting. The paint wasn’t made; we tried to color-match it. We tried to work with the city today.”

Members present at the Historic Preservation Board meeting declined to interview.

The City of Denison also did not want to interview, but they sent a full staff report.

The city added this rule is one that everyone has to follow, not just the Old Firehouse Gym.

Owner Devon Arrington also said she applied to fill a vacant position on the Historic Preservation Board.

