HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) -After missing out on the postseason in 2020, the Honey Grove Warriors look to find their way back into the playoffs behind a solid group of returning starters.

“Last year’s team we had a ton of holes to fill. We played pretty well for the most part but we’re going to be better this year,” said Honey Grove head coach Glen Schuelke. “We’re going to be more competitive and we’re going to be able to do more things than we did last year.”

“Last year we had a lot of young guys, very few seniors,” said Jonas Butler, Honey Grove quarterback. “This year we have a whole bunch of seniors and they know what we’re doing. They know how this program’s ran. They know what’s like in close games and hopefully they’ll be able to execute this year.”

The Warriors were on the losing end of several close ball games last year. They hope to change that this season.

“We’ve won a lot of close games in the past but we struggled last year in a couple of games,” said coach Schuelke. “But hopefully this year we’ll make those strides and be able to get in and do things that we need to do to win close games.”

One way Honey Grove hopes to win those close games is with a solid running attack behind a veteran offensive line.

“Definitely a ground and pound team,” Honey Grove offensive lineman Jaden Wilson. “We are going to run the ball and just see if they can stop us. Now we have most seniors starting so I think that will make the biggest difference.”

“We’re still going to be a physical running football team for the most part,” said Schuelke. “Throw it when we need to but we’re going to run the football.”

