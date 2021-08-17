KINGSTON, Okla (KXII) - The Kingston Redskins are coming off a tremendous season, going 11-1 with a trip to the state quarterfinals.

Kingston loses some key players to graduation, but return their star running back and most of their offensive line. The Redskins will almost be starting over with defensive personnel.

Kingston has not had a losing season since 2016, but they have been picked 6th in the district by a prominent publication. This team is surely expecting to be better than that.

“A lot of people like to look down on us,” receiver Hayden McKinney said. “I believe we will go out there and show them a thing or two and show them what we can do.”

“We use that to our advantage,” head coach Tommy Bare said. “Should get a little salty after going undefeated and winning district last year. Now they’re picked 6th in the pre-season district. We’ll see. That’s going to play itself out. Right now our big goal is for Idabel on September 3rd, our first game. We win that one, then we will focus on the next game.”

There is no doubt that Kingston will be a young team this year, but they do have some talent coming up. The Redskins will lean on their seniors, who have played in tons of big games, to lead the way. They should be able to help the younger players grow up quickly under the Friday night lights.

“I can help give them advice,” defensive tackle Brycen Ellisor said. " (I can show them how) to show up, give it all you got with no regrets and leave it all on the field.”

“We are going to be a disciplined football team,” Bare said. “We are going to go out and play hard every down. Our goal is to win the next game and win the next play. That is the only thing you can do anything about. I think our seniors are going to provide great leadership for us. As long as they continue to do that, and show the boys that hard work leads to success, then we are going to have a chance in a tough district.”

