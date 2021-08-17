Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Oklahoma National Guard veteran talks Taliban take over in Afghanistan

By Mike Rogers
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A 23-year veteran with the Oklahoma National Guard who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan said the Taliban insurgence to regain control of the country was “inevitable.”

“This was like trying to put a Band-Aid on a bullet wound,” said Duston Heflin. “It was inevitably going to happen, regardless of what we did.”

Heflin, a Durant native, was a sergeant in the Guard and first deployed to Afghanistan in 2006 with a “full spectrum unit” where he performed regular combat missions, war artillery missions and convoy escort missions.

The Taliban stormed across the country and in a matter of days have captured major cities with U.S. forces drawing down. Heflin said Afghan security forces trained by the U.S. did not have the capacity to keep the Taliban from taking power.

“There was no way the Afghan government was going to be able to fight the Taliban by themselves,” Heflin said. “Nor do I think they really wanted to. It was our presence that was the only thing keeping the Taliban from taking control.”

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan back in 2001, ousting the Taliban from power. Though their forces remained in the country.

In just days, the Taliban toppled the U.S.-backed government that was in power for the past 20 years.

“We fought back and we pushed them out of all those areas and as soon as we withdrew out of that we basically gave all those areas back up,” Heflin said.

Afghan people are looking to flee the country, some even fell to their deaths trying to climb on to departing U.S. military planes at the Kabul airport.

“We either had to get out or stay in,” Heflin said. “Where this is more of an issue is with the veterans. They’re feeling their sacrifices were in vain.”

Heflin says he’s been in contact with fellow veterans and with his friends from Afghanistan who are trapped in the country about what they can do to protect themselves.

“I try and advise them on things they can do to prepare,” Heflin said. “It’s as lose lose situation, because either we stay and lose more people to this or pull out and have these issues, it’s one or the other.”

President Donald Trump announced a plan to pull out of Afghanistan and struck a deal with the Taliban to draw down U.S. military action. Now, President Biden is standing firm on withdrawing the last of U.S. troops by the end of August.

With the deadline drawing closer, Taliban forces have assumed power.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is recovering in the hospital after a parachuting accident in Fannin County Friday night.
Man injured after skydiving malfunction
The numbers are in for Sherman sales tax revenue this month, and the results are high.
Sales tax revenue increases in Sherman
A vigil will be held for 2 Lone Grove students who were killed in a car crash on Friday.
Vigil held for Lone Grove students killed in car crash
A community is grieving after two Lone Grove students died Thursday morning in a head-on...
Lone Grove mourns death of two students after collision near Sulphur
Brigitte Jones' injuries lead family to believe it wasn’t a hit and run.
Colbert hit and run victim dies from injuries, benefit planned

Latest News

Sherman ISD announces reopening plan for 2021-2022 school year
Sherman ISD announces reopening plan for upcoming school year
The Grayson County Jail is dealing with COVID-19, just like the rest of the world.
Grayson County Jail reports positive COVID-19 cases
Carter County STD nurse Rebecca Burton said Syphilis used to be a rarity at the Carter County...
Carter County syphilis outbreak isn’t over yet, health dept. says
SOSU President Thomas Newsom said there was a lot of energy on campus as many students returned...
SOSU students back to school Monday