Oklahoma National Guard veteran talks Taliban take over in Afghanistan

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A 23-year veteran with the Oklahoma National Guard who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan said the Taliban insurgence to regain control of the country was “inevitable.”

“This was like trying to put a Band-Aid on a bullet wound,” said Duston Heflin. “It was inevitably going to happen, regardless of what we did.”

Heflin, a Durant native, was a sergeant in the Guard and first deployed to Afghanistan in 2006 with a “full spectrum unit” where he performed regular combat missions, war artillery missions and convoy escort missions.

The Taliban stormed across the country and in a matter of days have captured major cities with U.S. forces drawing down. Heflin said Afghan security forces trained by the U.S. did not have the capacity to keep the Taliban from taking power.

“There was no way the Afghan government was going to be able to fight the Taliban by themselves,” Heflin said. “Nor do I think they really wanted to. It was our presence that was the only thing keeping the Taliban from taking control.”

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan back in 2001, ousting the Taliban from power. Though their forces remained in the country.

In just days, the Taliban toppled the U.S.-backed government that was in power for the past 20 years.

“We fought back and we pushed them out of all those areas and as soon as we withdrew out of that we basically gave all those areas back up,” Heflin said.

Afghan people are looking to flee the country, some even fell to their deaths trying to climb on to departing U.S. military planes at the Kabul airport.

“We either had to get out or stay in,” Heflin said. “Where this is more of an issue is with the veterans. They’re feeling their sacrifices were in vain.”

Heflin says he’s been in contact with fellow veterans and with his friends from Afghanistan who are trapped in the country about what they can do to protect themselves.

“I try and advise them on things they can do to prepare,” Heflin said. “It’s as lose lose situation, because either we stay and lose more people to this or pull out and have these issues, it’s one or the other.”

President Donald Trump announced a plan to pull out of Afghanistan and struck a deal with the Taliban to draw down U.S. military action. Now, President Biden is standing firm on withdrawing the last of U.S. troops by the end of August.

With the deadline drawing closer, Taliban forces have assumed power.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.