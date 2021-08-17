Sherman ISD announces reopening plan for 21-22 school year

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - School starts for Sherman students in two days, and on Monday evening, the school board met to finalize their plan to keep kids, and staff, safe from COVID.

Sherman ISD is following Governor Abbott’s executive order on mask mandates, so no, they won’t be requiring them, but they said they are strongly encouraging everyone to wear one.

Sherman ISD administration said they will be wearing masks as a way to set an example for the rest of the school district to follow along in.

The district’s plan said vaccinated people who have COVID symptoms can come back to school if they’re fever-free for 24 hours, non-vaccinated people have to wait 10 days.

Anyone can come back if they have a negative test.

Anyone who tests positive must be in isolation for 10 days, and be fever-free for 24 hours before coming back.

Sherman Superintendent, Dr. David Hicks, said there are currently 11 employees out of work, 7 of which have tested positive for covid.

Dr. Hicks said over 800 staff members are fully vaccinated.

“You know that’s our most important goal is for our students to be in class and learning and right now we feel like this is the best way to achieve that is through mask wearing, through covid vaccinations, through covid sanitation protocols, those kind of things, the things that we have all been doing for the last 18 months, “Director of Communication of Sherman ISD, Arena Blake said.

Ada, Ardmore, and Denison, all have similar policies, they are not requiring masks, but they said if Governors Stitt or Abbott declare statewide mask mandates, they will follow the law.

Clarksville I-S-D has announced they will temporarily require face masks to be worn on all school buses and inside all facilities, the order will end September 3rd.

You can find the Sherman ISD reopening plan here.

