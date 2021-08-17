Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Wheelchair skydiver shares his experience in accident last week

By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - An Army veteran is recovering after a freak parachute accident last Friday. What went through his mind the moment he realized he was spiraling toward the ground.

“If it’s gonna happen it’s gonna happen, if it’s you’re time it’s you’re time. It’s the same mindset I had when I was in Afghanistan and Iraq,” said Michael Vasquez, who goes by Wheelchair Skydiver on social media.

Vasquez is a paraplegic Army veteran with more than 200 skydives under his belt. But last Friday at Skydive Spaceland Dallas in Whitewright, an unforeseen malfunction almost cost him his life.

“Everything was great up until I pulled my main parachute and I had something called a bag lock which means the main parachute stayed inside the bag that it’s supposed to deploy out of,” said Vasquez.

The main chute then went through his wheelchair tire which sent him into a spin. He tried to disconnect from his main parachute but couldn’t. He pulled for his reserve chute which also failed to deploy.

“At that point I was kind of like well I’m coming in pretty hot, pretty fast. I was kind of just like freaking out and screaming all the way down like no this can’t be it, I thought I was gonna die,” said Vasquez.

His main chute opened just enough to slow his descent which he calls a miracle. He hit the ground at 12 miles an hour. The 33-year-old is recovering from a shattered femur and spinal fractures.

“If the cut away would’ve been successful, I probably would’ve died just because that reserve didn’t open,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez was a static line jumper in the Army and served in Afghanistan in 2009. He was hit by rocket propelled-grenades which is why he’s in a wheelchair today. He skydives as a way to find freedom despite his disability.

“I wanted to do skydiving for me to kind of like be free again. In the air I can be like everyone else, I can do everything like everyone else, I don’t need the use of my legs,” said Vasquez.

He hopes to go home to Lubbock soon for rehab, and hopes to be free falling again in 3 months.

“Do what makes you happy, do what makes you feel free,” said Vasquez.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas man has been identified as the second suspicious death in Durant.
Durant police identify second suspicious death
The numbers are in for Sherman sales tax revenue this month, and the results are high.
Sales tax revenue increases in Sherman
Oklahoma National Guard veteran talks about the fallout in Afghanistan with the U.S. pulling...
Oklahoma National Guard veteran talks Taliban take over in Afghanistan
Sherman ISD announces reopening plan for 2021-2022 school year
Sherman ISD announces reopening plan for upcoming school year
Netflix docu-series Tiger King stars Jeff and Lauren Lowe gave up the remaining 61 animals,...
Jeff & Lauren Lowe turn over remainder of animals at Tiger King Zoo

Latest News

Carter County Health Dept. offering third vaccine dose at National Guard Armory on Thursday
A paraplegic Army veteran with more than 200 skydives under his belt says an unforeseen...
Wheelchair skydiver shares his experience in accident last week
The Old Firehouse Gym in Denison got their answer today on whether or not they can keep their...
Historical Preservation Board denies approval of Denison gym's paint color
Netflix docu-series Tiger King stars Jeff and Lauren Lowe gave up the remaining 61 animals,...
Jeff & Lauren Lowe turn over remainder of animals at Tiger King Zoo