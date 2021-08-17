Wheelchair skydiver shares his experience in accident last week

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - An Army veteran is recovering after a freak parachute accident last Friday. What went through his mind the moment he realized he was spiraling toward the ground.

“If it’s gonna happen it’s gonna happen, if it’s you’re time it’s you’re time. It’s the same mindset I had when I was in Afghanistan and Iraq,” said Michael Vasquez, who goes by Wheelchair Skydiver on social media.

Vasquez is a paraplegic Army veteran with more than 200 skydives under his belt. But last Friday at Skydive Spaceland Dallas in Whitewright, an unforeseen malfunction almost cost him his life.

“Everything was great up until I pulled my main parachute and I had something called a bag lock which means the main parachute stayed inside the bag that it’s supposed to deploy out of,” said Vasquez.

The main chute then went through his wheelchair tire which sent him into a spin. He tried to disconnect from his main parachute but couldn’t. He pulled for his reserve chute which also failed to deploy.

“At that point I was kind of like well I’m coming in pretty hot, pretty fast. I was kind of just like freaking out and screaming all the way down like no this can’t be it, I thought I was gonna die,” said Vasquez.

His main chute opened just enough to slow his descent which he calls a miracle. He hit the ground at 12 miles an hour. The 33-year-old is recovering from a shattered femur and spinal fractures.

“If the cut away would’ve been successful, I probably would’ve died just because that reserve didn’t open,” said Vasquez.

Vasquez was a static line jumper in the Army and served in Afghanistan in 2009. He was hit by rocket propelled-grenades which is why he’s in a wheelchair today. He skydives as a way to find freedom despite his disability.

“I wanted to do skydiving for me to kind of like be free again. In the air I can be like everyone else, I can do everything like everyone else, I don’t need the use of my legs,” said Vasquez.

He hopes to go home to Lubbock soon for rehab, and hopes to be free falling again in 3 months.

“Do what makes you happy, do what makes you feel free,” said Vasquez.

