CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - The Callisburg Wildcats made a big jump last season, going 5-5 and making the playoffs.

It had been awhile for this team to do that, but with Eddie Gill coming in to help turn things around, he gave the Wildcats some stability during a tumultuous time. Now, these Wildcats know the deal and are ready to build.

“Last year it was tough because years before that we have always had a new offense or coaching staff,” offensive tackle Rowan Brown said. “Now that we have set our ground and planted our foot, we can focus on little details. We have the big picture now, so we can focus on fundamentals and making the craft amazing.”

“Every year you want to lay a little more foundation,” head coach Eddie Gill said. “Every team’s goal is to make the playoffs, obviously that is our goal also. Hopefully if we can get there, we can stay in a little longer. The kids really bought in last year and made the jump. So, we are really looking forward.”

Looking forward is a good thing in Callisburg. They have nine starters returning on each side of the ball. This is now a veteran team with a veteran coach. They know how to play and the Wildcats will be tough team to play for anybody on Friday nights.

“We are a humble team because we know what we came from,” safety Jake Pollard said. “This team was the first team in five or six years that made it to the playoffs. I think we are humble, but real scrappy. I think we will do good this year with that.”

“We are not going to be the most athletic team on the field most of the time or the biggest team or fastest team,” Gill said. “Hopefully we will be physical. Hopefully we will be tough minded, tough physically, tough all the way around the field. Hopefully those will be the things that earmark us.”

