Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Dragon Con to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

FILE - Dragon Con said all attendees must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a...
FILE - Dragon Con said all attendees must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dragon Con is taking action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with the annual multimedia event said all attendees have to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

Face masks will also have to be worn at indoor convention venues, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

The rules are in place to protect people while “staying true to the traditions that make Dragon Con fun and memorable,” according to a statement on the Dragon Con website.

Dragon Con 2021 will be held on Labor Day weekend in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas man has been identified as the second suspicious death in Durant.
Durant police identify second suspicious death
Netflix docu-series Tiger King stars Jeff and Lauren Lowe gave up the remaining 61 animals,...
Jeff & Lauren Lowe turn over remainder of animals at Tiger King Zoo
Oklahoma National Guard veteran talks about the fallout in Afghanistan with the U.S. pulling...
Oklahoma National Guard veteran talks Taliban take over in Afghanistan
Sherman ISD announces reopening plan for 2021-2022 school year
Sherman ISD announces reopening plan for upcoming school year
The Old Firehouse Gym in Denison got their answer today on whether or not they can keep their...
Historic Preservation Board denies approval of Denison gym’s paint color

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks...
Georgia board to review Fulton County elections, takeover possible
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban violently disperse rare protest; 1 killed, 6 wounded
T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
Data of more than 40 million exposed in T-Mobile breach
The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.
McDonald’s to add sweet new treat to its menu