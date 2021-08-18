MADILL, Okla (KXII) - The Madill Wildcats are excited about football again. Things are more familiar in the second year of the Chad Speer era.

While the Wildcats failed to reach the playoffs last year, they have a lot of players back that know what they’re doing. There is a lot of progress here with Speer getting the players to buy in to what he’s trying to help them accomplish.

“There is a lot of improvement that comes with it from year one to year two,” receiver Kendall Robertson said. “I think we are going to have a much better year this year, especially with all of these guys coming back. Year two under the new coach, I think we are going to have a good year this year.”

“Starting in year two everybody is a little more familiar with how we’re going to do things, what we do on offense,” head coach Chad Speer said. “Defensively we are making a change from a scheme standpoint. The kids have really picked up and were able to go through spring ball with that change. We are looking to build on that and are excited about where we are headed.”

Madill went 3-7 last year, but they were young. Now, they have eight starters back on offense, including some of their key play-makers. They have speed and athleticism at the skill positions and that gives them reason to believe they can take a big step this year.

“We want to make it to the playoffs,” offensive guard Jorge Martinez said. “We want to be the best team around here and for people to start recognizing Madill for how they used to be.”

“Expectations have risen,” Speer said. “Our leadership has really improved in the last year. All those things add up and hopefully they add up to wins. We feel like we really have a good team. They really work well together. They are bought in. They are good teammates. They hang out on and off the field. That’s all part of the deal right now is just trying to create a culture.”

