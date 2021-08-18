Mead grow farm explosion raises concern over facility regulations

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A medical marijuana grow farm explosion in Mead earlier this month has law enforcement concerned over the lack of fire safety regulations and industry professionals concerned over ever-changing rules.

Jason Thomas, CEO of Monkey Herb and Cultivator for True Buds, has been in the medical marijuana industry for years. He said while fire safety regulations may not be set in stone by officials, potentially dangerous processes should not be taken lightly.

“Accidents happen every day and that occurs in every industry that we can think of,” said Thomas.

Investigators said the explosion at H&P farms in Mead was caused by something setting off 300 gallons of liquid butane, nitrogen and other chemicals, all necessary to produce “wax,” a more potent marijuana product which is perfectly legal.

“You get a more potent product, a more refined product that is just the medicine and not the biomass or the leftover residuals in the plant,” said Tucker.

Chemicals or solvents are used to extract the oils of the cannabis plant.

Investigators say H&P Farms was making wax at their facility.

“Some of the chemicals used to do this stuff, liquid butane. Highly flammable, very dangerous, a lot heavier than air so it just kind of scoots around the room and any spark can set that off,” said Bryan County Undersheriff, Joey Tucker.

Tucker said he’s concerned of the lack of fire regulation and inspection in these facilities, and fears the laws haven’t caught up with the budding industry.

“You know these people that are processing stuff, they have their licenses, they’re doing everything that the state is requiring them to do. it’s just the safety point of it in inspections on these facilities that make sure that they’re safe or all the residents that are living around them,” said Tucker.

Investigators found no fire suppression system or extinguishers inside the burned facility.

“Sometimes it gets overlooked that we have to adhere to a higher standard that sometimes is not on paper,” said Thomas.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.