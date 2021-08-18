Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams
Left to right: Victoria Williams and Lacresanna Williams(Cassandra Martin)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart.

KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment.

“The next day, we got a call saying she had to have an emergency C-section and she passed,” her aunt Cassandra Martin said.

According to Martin, her sister, Victoria Williams, panicked after hearing about the death of her daughter, Lacresanna Williams.

The next day, Victoria Williams died. The family did not know at the time that she also had contracted the virus.

Neither of the women were vaccinated and now, their family is pleading for everyone to take COVID-19 seriously.

The family says they have not been able to see the newborn baby. Lacressana Williams was also the mother of a 1-year-old child.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas man has been identified as the second suspicious death in Durant.
Durant police identify second suspicious death
Netflix docu-series Tiger King stars Jeff and Lauren Lowe gave up the remaining 61 animals,...
Jeff & Lauren Lowe turn over remainder of animals at Tiger King Zoo
The Old Firehouse Gym in Denison got their answer today on whether or not they can keep their...
Historic Preservation Board denies approval of Denison gym’s paint color
Oklahoma National Guard veteran talks about the fallout in Afghanistan with the U.S. pulling...
Oklahoma National Guard veteran talks Taliban take over in Afghanistan
Sherman ISD announces reopening plan for 2021-2022 school year
Sherman ISD announces reopening plan for upcoming school year

Latest News

People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake
Washington to require COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, university workers and issues indoor...
Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Biden: Troops will stay in Afghanistan to evacuate Americans
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to require COVID vaccines for nursing home staff