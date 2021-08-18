Multiple cats seemingly stolen from Ardmore neighborhood

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - On the night of August 12th Amy Conley was visiting a nearby friends house while her cat stayed outside.

She says she was sitting outside when a dark grey car passed by the house.

The third time the car passed was the last time she has seen her cat.

“A large husky man jumped out of the passenger vehicle and grabbed her off my concrete slab and turned west,” Conley said.

Conley has had her Maine Coon cat Charlotte for 15 years.

According to Conley Charlotte is not the type of cat run away from home.

“She’s an indoor outdoor cat,” Conley said. “She’s always come and gone as she pleases.”

That same night three streets over, another cat went missing.

One of the Guzman families cats, Jimmy, disappeared around the same time as Charlotte.

“I have three girl cats and a boy cat, three girls and a boy and each one of my children is very attached to each individual cat,” said Adriane Guzman. “And my children are distraught.”

While Adriane Guzman did not see her cat taken, she suspects her fate was the same as Charlotte.

“Our neighbors know us and our animals very well and nobody has seen him,” Guzman said. “And we feel that if he was in the area, he would be home.”

According to both Guzman and Conley several other cats in the area have recently disappeared.

Conley says called the police but was unable to file a report because officers told her they could not determine whether the cat had been taken or simply left.

Both cats have medical issues that their owners are concerned about.

Now both owners just want to see their companions returned.

“There is a $500 reward for the return of Jimmy no questions asked” said Guzman.

“She’s old” said Conley. “She deserves to die at home. She’s my kiddo and I miss her.”

If anyone has any information regarding the cats you can contact the Guzman family at 580-630-3342.

We reached out to Ardmore police about this but haven’t heard back.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.