Paris ISD requires masks to be worn as part of new dress code

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Schools Board of Trustees has made the call to require masks when school starts on Thursday, but they’re getting creative to do it.

This emergency board meeting was called Tuesday morning at 10, and started with a public hearing about masks in school from people for and against requiring them.

Then, the board made their decision to add the requirement of masks as part of the district’s dress code.

They said this doesn’t defy Governor Greg Abbott’s order against mask mandates.

The board’s power to govern the schools within their district exclusively is given to them in Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code.

In a statement the board said Executive Order 38,  the one in which Governor Abbott bans mask mandates, does not take away their power to amend the dress code.

In fact, they said the Governor doesn’t have the authority to check their power over schools under their control at all.

Paris Mayor, Paula Portugal,  also came out in favor of masks in schools before the meeting, calling it a life-saving issue.

“I think as leaders in the community with the best interest in the children masks and social distancing should be highly encouraged amongst staff, teachers and students,” Portugal said.

Paris ISD starts school this upcoming Thursday.

Paris ISD is the first Texoma school district to require masks, they have not shared how they plan to enforce the new policy.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

