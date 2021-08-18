Texoma Local
Patience, patients: ER beds are filled and lines are growing at Mercy Ardmore

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore began cancelling elective surgeries last week in order to free up beds for COVID patients.

If you don’t work at a hospital, you might not be seeing the stress COVID is taking on local healthcare systems.

Mercy Ardmore president Daryle Voss said if you go to the emergency room, it becomes obvious.

He said there’s a lot of frustration in the ER.

“I think on Monday we had 20-something patients leave without being seen cause the waits were so long and then we had last week we had15 patients that were waiting for a room upstairs so its really the non-COVID patients competing with the COVID patients for beds.”

Mercy doesn’t want to turn anyone away, so they’re getting creative.

“We’re using hall beds we have hall beds set up in our lobby,” Voss said. “We have three beds in our front lobby where we actually put patients in we’ve got them curtained off. but if you walk through our emergency room in the back area lots of our lots of our patients are being housed in a hall bed with a curtain in the hallway. but we just don’t have anywhere to put our patients. I hate it for our community and for those who entrust their care to us but I just want to share that we’re doing all we can to get patients pushed through as soon as possible.”

Mercy is also using their virtual care system, COVID care at home, to ease that burden.

“Some patients that meet criteria, we’ll discharge them with a referral order where they’ll be checked in by nurses and physicians as they take care of themselves at home and try to recover from their episode.”

Voss said on Wednesday there were 32 COVID patients in hospital beds, and 5 in the ER waiting for a bed.

