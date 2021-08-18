Texas Agriculture Commissioner visits Texoma Patriots talks issues facing state, nation

WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Agriculture Commissioner visited the Texoma Patriots activist group Wednesday at the Kentuckytown Baptist Church to discuss the role of the department of agriculture, the state of Texas, preview the legislative session and more.

Miller, who is up for re-election in 2022, said he’s making his way across the state to meet with conservative activist groups. He told News 12 he does not plan to run for Texas Governor and challenge Gov. Greg Abbott but did announce he is running for re-election for his seat as commissioner.

“Three different groups came to me to try and recruit me to run for Governor and I wasn’t planning on it,” Miller said. “I’ve still got some major projects I want to get done here at Agriculture Commissioner and if I step down from that they won’t get done.”

Miller said he wants to commit to four more years as commissioner to see those plans come to fruition. He said he has a couple of projects he want to bring to north Texas and plans to make those announcements in the fall.

On gas prices, sitting around $2.75 a gallon on this side of the red river, Miller said the Biden administration is to blame for the increase.

“We need the president to realize that his policies are crippling our nation and causing gas prices to spike and go to record levels that they haven’t been in eight or nine years,” Miller said.

Miller said it’s a problem Texas could fix with the green light from the federal government.

“We can turn the spigots on,” Miller said. “We were energy independent. We can do that again.”

Miller says Texans will also feel a pinch at the pump with fallout from the administration’s move to withdraw troops from Afghanistan potentially cutting off a key U.S. oil supply.

“President Trump was right on withdrawal but we do need to leave some presence there. The Biden plan was a total collapse,” Miller said. “(I think the move to withdraw troops from Afghanistan) is going to cut off a lot of our supply lines, but we hope it doesn’t do that.”

Miller said Biden’s call for OPEC+ countries abroad to pump more of their oil into the global market in order to ease crude oil price inflation was “anti-american.” The request was flatly rejected by OPEC+ countries Monday.

“He chokes off production here then he asks OPEC to ramp up their production, it’s almost like he’s anti-American,” Miller said.

Miller said the Trump administration, under Attorney General William Barr, followed through on his request for an investigation into steer price manipulation in the state by “major packers.” Though it’s been stalled under the Biden administration Miller did confirm a U.S. House and Senate committee met to discuss the issue “a couple of days ago.”

Miller’s only challenger to date for his seat in next November’s election is Republican state Rep. James White, HD-19.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.