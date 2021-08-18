Thursday: Last Round of Heavy Rain
Sunshine, heat return for the weekend
The last piece of upper-level energy passes through our skies Thursday, bringing a round of heavy rain in the morning. The precipitation should be on a downward trend during the afternoon as the upper wave moves eastward and out of Texoma skies.
The weekend forecast remains the same—high pressure builds in, making for classic late-summer heat with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Skies should generally be sunny during the day with clear, warm nights. No rain is expected between this Friday and next Wednesday. Another potential rainmaker shows up Thursday, August 26.
Here’s the seven day:
Thursday: 70% Showers/Storms morning, decreasing to 30% afternoon
Friday: Mostly sunny
Saturday: Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Sunny, very hot
Monday: Sunny, very hot
Tuesday: Sunny, very hot
Wednesday: Partly cloudy
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12