Thursday: Last Round of Heavy Rain

Sunshine, heat return for the weekend
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The last piece of upper-level energy passes through our skies Thursday, bringing a round of heavy rain in the morning. The precipitation should be on a downward trend during the afternoon as the upper wave moves eastward and out of Texoma skies.

The weekend forecast remains the same—high pressure builds in, making for classic late-summer heat with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Skies should generally be sunny during the day with clear, warm nights. No rain is expected between this Friday and next Wednesday. Another potential rainmaker shows up Thursday, August 26.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: 70% Showers/Storms morning, decreasing to 30% afternoon

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday:  Mostly Sunny

Sunday: Sunny, very hot

Monday: Sunny, very hot

Tuesday: Sunny, very hot

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

