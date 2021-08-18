Texoma Local
Tishomingo Indians

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla (KXII) - When Scott O’Hara took the reigns of the Tishomingo football team this off-season, his goal was to put the fun back in football. These players are getting the message.

“I love him,” linebacker Colby Gray said. “He has a different plan for all of us. He loves every one of us and we can go big with him.”

“This is a game and we are meant to have fun,” head coach Scott O’Hara said. “That’s what this is all about, having fun with these kids. There is time to have fun and time to get work done. As long as we are getting work done, we can have some fun while we are doing it.”

Tishomingo is coming off an 0-10 season and a coaching change. This is a team that has been through some hard times. They have not won a game since 2018.

O’Hara is working on the roster. The numbers are up and the Indians have several returners back from a young team. They return seven starters on offense and eight on defense. That gives Tishomingo some building blocks to work with.

“I haven’t seen this many guys out here in a long time,” receiver Nick Strouse said. “It feels pretty good to see all these new cats coming out here wanting to compete and wanting to win.”

“We have more than we’ve had in the past, but we don’t have 50,” O’Hara said. “So these guys have to know multiple positions. Our theme is ‘be the change’. The kids love that kind of theme. Our identity right now it to ‘be the change’. What can we change so that we look different than what we have done in the past.”

