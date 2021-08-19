903 Brewers new 45,000 sq ft location approved

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman City Council has approved the plans for 903 Brewers’ new location.

“The exciting thing about it is people is going to be able to have beer grab some food in our tap room and actually see the production side,” Roberts said.

After about a year in talks with the city, at Monday night’s city council meeting, 903 Brewers got approval for their new 45,000 square feet location at 1417 and Northgate.

903 Brewers have been at their current location for the last 9 years and founder of the brewery, Jeremy Roberts, said this new location will provide more unique opportunities for their customers to enjoy.

“The catwalk will be able to people, they can grab a beer and go and look and actually see us brew up on the catwalk so we are excited about it we’re also going to have a glass level tour where people will be able to look in and actually see the canning line going,” Roberts said.

But customers say 903′s success is bigger than just the expansion.

“I think it’s great I think it goes to show you know during a tough time like this like coronavirus going on if you’re accelerating and building on what you’re doing you know it really goes to show how great of a product you have here and you know they’re doing a great job in Sherman and the community,” Cardenas said.

First timer at 903 Brewers, Chase Breland, is already looking forward to coming to the new location.

“This beer is so good, yes I will drive right back up here for it the day I can, you let me know the day they’re opening I’ll be here,” Breland said.

Roberts said he hopes to break ground at their new digs by the end of October and expects the build to last a year to 13 months.

The new location will be able to brew over 40,000 barrels of beer, that’s more than 4X what they can produce now.

“It’s just part of our entrepreneur spirit as we want to continue to grow, continue to expand operation and really get our beer in as many peoples hands as we possibly can.” Roberts said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.