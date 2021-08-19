Texoma Local
Atoka man in jail for animal cruelty

50-year-old Christopher Lee Greenwood is in jail after intentionally harming a puppy that later died from its injuries.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - An Atoka man is in jail after intentionally injuring a woman’s small puppy last Monday.

The owner of the dog told police that 50-year-old Christopher Lee Greenwood grabbed the puppy and twisted her body around with his hands.

The affidavit states that the dog was then lethargic, wouldn’t eat or drink and was visibly in pain. The puppy ended up dying from her injuries.

Animal cruelty is a felony and punishable by a $5,000 fine or 5 years in prison.

