Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say

The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke County, Indiana.(Ind.gov/Silver Alert)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (Gray News) - The body of an 11-month-old girl who had been the subject of a statewide alert in Indiana was discovered hidden in the woods, police said Thursday.

The FBI Indianapolis office said Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke County Wednesday night. A Silver Alert had been issued for her after her parents reported her missing Sunday.

A prosecutor said Justin Miller, 37, had led authorities to the body, according to local reports. He had previously been taken into custody and now has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Police had said Miller was a family friend and was supposed to babysit Mercedes for a few days. Police found him Monday without the girl.

The child’s parents, Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn, had been charged Wednesday with neglect of a dependent.

An autopsy is scheduled to be done, and police said additional charges could be added in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-2126 or call 911.

In Indiana, Silver Alerts are used for missing and endangered children as well as adults.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paris ISD announces new dress code which requires masks to be worn
Paris ISD requires masks to be worn as part of new dress code
Netflix docu-series Tiger King stars Jeff and Lauren Lowe gave up the remaining 61 animals,...
Jeff & Lauren Lowe turn over remainder of animals at Tiger King Zoo
The Old Firehouse Gym in Denison got their answer today on whether or not they can keep their...
Historic Preservation Board denies approval of Denison gym’s paint color
Two cats were seemingly stolen from an Ardmore neighborhood last week.
Multiple cats seemingly stolen from Ardmore neighborhood
A paraplegic Army veteran with more than 200 skydives under his belt says an unforeseen...
Wheelchair skydiver shares his experience in accident last week

Latest News

David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
New Hampshire hermit secures housing for winter
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Report of explosive device outside Library of Congress
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited an elementary school in the Bronx on Tuesday...
US to erase student debt for those with severe disabilities
FILE- In this Thursday, March 5, 2009 file photo the Library of Congress is seen on Capitol...
LIVE: Police probing report of explosive in truck near Capitol