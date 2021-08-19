Day hiking trip becomes survival challenge after Ardmore man loses sight of trail

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In July an Ardmore man went on a hiking trip in a 337,000 acre desert park in Utah and got lost-for three and a half days.

“I wasn’t paying attention, whether it’s fatigue or ADD or any other reason” Bob Crittendon said. “I ended up walking way off the trail and started to backtrack.”

He found the trail the next morning, but then lost it again.

“That’s the puzzling thing,” Crittendon said. “I don’t know what happened there other than I’m just 66 years old and tired and didn’t see.”

He started calling for help.

“I’ve got a voice that carries and a loud mouth, some people would say,” Crittendon said. “I just called out numerous times. Just saying Im 66 years old, I’m lost, I’m basically out of water, of fresh water, and I’m out of food.”

Crittendon, known to many locals as Builder Bob, spent three nights under the stars, dodging rainstorms and looking out for wildlife.

“This area is tens of thousands of acres,” Crittendon said “The skies were beautiful. There’s not hardly any civilization out there. Almost every night there was thunder and lightning and you thought ‘Oh, I’m gonna get this.’ And you had to stay away from creek beds cause they could have a rainstorm ten miles away and you can have a flash flood come through a canyon.”

Crittendon said he saw mirages of pickup trucks and tried to go towards them for help, but they faded away as he got close.

Then, he ran out of water.

“I think God had prepared my mind to realize I was not in immediate danger, it was a matter of length of time,” Crittendon said. ”I knew as long as I had the water. And I got provided with a sense of an oasis where I found two good sized puddles of water.”

He said the water was by no means clean, but Crittendon drank from the puddles and stayed alive.

Back in Ardmore, Crittendon’s friends and family had begun to get worried.

Crittendon’s longtime friend Phillip Capshaw said he got a call from Crittendon’s wife saying she hadn’t heard from him in days.

“He didn’t have camping gear, I knew that,” Capshaw said. “Just a few [pouches of water] and some snacks.”

Crittendon’s wife spoke to park rangers who had found Capshaw’s car still in the Canyonland National Park parking lot.

Capshaw and Crittendon had been planning a Grand Canyon hike together.

“I honestly thought I was going to be doing that in memory of Bob. I was very concerned,” Capshaw said.

In Utah, Crittendon kept calling for help.

“Somebody along that time heard me call out,” Crittendon said. “It was a day after that, they got to a rangers station.”

The rangers sent a helicopter and jeeps out to find the voice.

“I got up on top of a hill and started trying to wave,” Crittendon said. “And I was wearing this bright yellow shirt hoping that would catch their attention.”

But the helicopter didn’t see him.

“All of the sudden, I heard a loudspeaker,” Crittendon said.

The loudspeaker was on a jeep, and Crittendon worried it was just another mirage

He ran towards it anyway and was saved.

“It took about an hour and a half to get out of the park,” Crittendon said.

Crittendon said he’s not sorry he made the hike. He knows what he’s made of and he said it was just worth it.

“There’s just too many things out there that if you go somewhere you get to see them,” Crittendon said. “And that Druid Arch is remarkable.”

He’s already planning the next one.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re young or old,” Crittendon said. “If you can get out and start walking, you can do some level of hiking and you can enjoy all of that.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.