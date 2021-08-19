Family of homeless camp murder victim reacts to suspect sentencing

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A homeless man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the murder of a Sherman man at a homeless camp last summer. The victim’s family still grieving.

32-year-old Brian Craft of Massachusetts was originally charged with murder, capital murder by terroristic threat and aggravated robbery for the murder of Shawnn McNeil. Craft took a plea deal and both the capital murder and aggravated robbery charges were dropped. He was sentenced to 55 years, requiring to serve at least 27 and a half years before parole eligibility.

For McNeil’s family, they’re glad to see him behind bars, but justice doesn’t heal broken hearts.

“Every day, wake up and think about him. Yesterday was the second hardest day of my life,” said Tina Young, McNeil’s mother.

Young said life hasn’t been the same for any of the family since her 42-year-old son Shawnn McNeil was killed.

“It’s like you get obsessed with it, you can’t think about anything else. There’s no happiness, nothing,” said Young.

On July 9th, 2020 Sherman Police were called to the homeless camp behind Ashley Furniture Store and found McNeil dead with a head wound, lying on the ground with an extension cord wrapped around his ankles. A bloodied cinder block was near his body.

“It’s been a year and I didn’t even know exactly what happened or even close to what happened. You’re just supposed to say oh when it’s all over with you’ll find out. Well how do you get over something when you don’t know,” said Young.

32-year-old Brian Craft and 33-year-old Quilla Bellows were both tracked down and arrested. Both confessed. Investigators said meth played a part in the murder.

Bellows is in the Grayson County jail on a $50,000 bond awaiting trial for tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

“Everybody I know hates him, everybody in my family hates him. I mean you know he’s subhuman, don’t even mention his name. But I just told him I don’t hate him. I don’t know why because I should,” said Young.

Young said she got to face her son’s killer at Wednesday’s sentencing, and told Craft she hopes God forgives him.

“I even took a picture of my son’s tombstone and showed him what I bought my son for his birthday. I said what else do you get a dead son?” said Young.

Though they wished he would’ve seen life behind bars.

“He can’t get out for 27 and a half years and he can’t appeal, that’s the main thing,” said Young.

They find peace knowing he can’t hurt anyone else for a while.

“I tried the best I could to get him justice,” said Young.

