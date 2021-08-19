HOWE, Texas (KXII) -After a rough outing in 2020, the Howe Bulldogs look to put last season behind them and take big steps forward in 2021.

“From last year’s season to this year’s season we’re looking to improve, compete every Friday night,” said Howe head coach Bill Jehling. “Naturally, as every team, your goal is to make the playoffs. We’re taking our steps towards that.”

The Bulldogs have been a young squad the past few years but believe getting that experience early on will pay off in the long run.

“A majority of our juniors and sophomores got a ton of playing time last year,” said Jehling. “A lot of our seniors got experience for the first time on Friday nights. So that’s going to carry over big this year with the experience level of our kids.”

“We’ve known these kids ever since we were younger and we have a lot of chemistry together which has helped us come together, even as young, and be able to perform out on the field,” said Howe quarterback Austin Haley.

Howe feels like their close to putting all the pieces together to content for a playoff spot but know their district will feature no easy matches.

“They know it’s a tough battle every Friday night,” said Jehling. “Our district is not easy. Every team in our district is very good, very competitive.”

“Everybody’s marking us as a win but in our books, we’re thinking we’re going to win,” said Caleb Hix, Howe offensive lineman.

“They kind of embraced that, put a little chip on their shoulder and they’re just coming out here with the expectation that hey we’re going to play this year, we’re going to compete and we’re going to be successful. said Jehling.

