Suspect pleads guilty, gets 55 years in Sherman homeless camp murder

Brian Craft
Brian Craft(Grayson Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 55 years in prison for a murder at a Sherman homeless camp last summer.

According to Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith, Brian Craft, 32, was a resident of the camp behind the Ashley Furniture near the US-75/US-82 interchange last July when he and another resident, Quilla Bellows, invited Shawn McNeil back to the camp.

Sherman Police found McNeil unconscious with an apparent head wound lying on the ground with an extension cord wrapped around his ankles. A cinder block with blood on it was near the body.

When detectives found Craft, he admitted to assaulting McNeil repeatedly by striking him in the head.

“Both physical evidence and admissions from Craft and Bellows led investigators to personal effects, including a cell phone that Craft had taken from the victim that was later discarded during their flight from the scene,” Smith said. “It was clear to detectives that methamphetamine played a part in the offense.”

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Craft must serve at least half of the sentence before being considered for parole.

