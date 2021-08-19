WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -After missing the playoffs last season for the first time in 10 years, the Whitesboro Bearcats head into the upcoming season with a major chip on their shoulder.

“We remind them of it several times. So they don’t want to be that team again,” said Whitesboro head coach Cody Fagan. “They want to get back into playoffs and they don’t just want to get in, they want to make a run. I think they’ve got the energy and the firepower to do so.”

“It had been a while since Whitesboro hadn’t made the playoffs and to be a part of the group of guys that hadn’t in that long, that sucks,” said Whitesboro receiver Torran Naglestad. “So we’re just going to go get it back.”

The Bearcats bring back a strong junior and senior class with a good amount of experience under their belt. Many saw action as underclassmen last year.

“They got thrown to the wolves out their and got put in that fire right off the bat,” said Fagen. “So, now they’re ready, they know what to expect. That senior class, their leadership speaks for itself. It should be a really fun year all the way around.”

“We where all up early, like 5:00, 6:00 in the morning, getting up here working our butts off and then coming back out to this field and then working on more football,” said Asher Contreras, Whitesboro linebacker.

This will be year three for coach Fagan and the Bearcats believe having that continuity can give the team what they need for a deep playoff run.

“We’re not ones to just back down whenever things get tough,” said Contreras. “We’re going to fight to the very last minute, to the second, to the last whistle.”

“Just go far,” said Naglestad. “Beat out some teams we hadn’t beat out before, these past couple years. And see where we can go.”

“They want to be the team to go further than any Whitesboro team has before and see if they can continue building this program into an elite status,” Fagan said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.