Ardmore City Schools to bring in mental health professional for students

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A recent study found that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the mental health of students. Ardmore City schools has started a new partnership to attempt to combat some of those effects.

The pandemic has affected the mental health of millions.

Some of the hardest hit by its effects are students.

“In other organizations in the community they’re seeing a higher level of crises and schools are feeling that impact to” said director of Ardmore Behavioral Health Collaborative Ellen Roberts.

That’s why Ardmore City Schools has partnered with the Lighthouse behavioral wellness center.

Using federal relief funding the nonprofit organization will supply a mental health professional to work with students.

They will be able to provide assistance other counselors aren’t trained for.

“This person will be available in the district to do assessments, to do counselling services, to do group therapy and also refer for services to lighthouse” Roberts said.

The funding will keep the mental health professional in Ardmore schools for at least three years.

The goal of the partnership is to help with current issues and prevent future ones.

“We really want to address those crises,” Roberts said. “But we also want to put some measures in place to hopefully provide some support and prevention so that things don’t get to that level.

The counselor will be made available to all Ardmore schools beginning in September.

