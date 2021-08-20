Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Back to school traffic causes congestion on roads

Back to school pick up and drop off traffic causes congestion on roads
Back to school pick up and drop off traffic causes congestion on roads(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s the second day of classes for Sherman ISD and traffic for pick up and drop off are already becoming a problem for some parents.

“It’s really frustrating and more than that I got out of my work to pick up my kids,” Hamera said.

Vivek Hamera is a parent to a Piner Middle Schooler, he sat in the schools pick up line for nearly an hour Thursday afternoon.

He said the Highway 75 construction is the main issue.

“To be really honest I feel for the school also because the staff is doing their best but I think it’s the road construction,” Hamera said.

Sherman Assistant Superintendent, Tyson Bennett, said the school has great communication with TXDOT, the ones in charge of construction.

“You know so the key is being patient, and the key is also knowing the layout of the school, knowing where you’re going to be dropping off your children,” Bennett said.

News 12 checked out the traffic for ourselves on Thursday.

“Now I have been sitting in the pick up line at Piner Middle School at the intersection of Highway 75 and Houston Street for roughly 23 minutes now and school let out 6 minutes and I’ve moved maybe 5 feet. Hopefully with school now getting out students will be getting in their cars and the traffic can start to flow,” News 12 Reporter Kylee Dedmon said.

40 minutes later, News 12 finally made it out.

“As time goes on more kids will be riding the bus, folks learn those traffic flows, they learn what roads are closed they learn the best ways to go so it’s always tremendously better about a week after school starts,” Bennett said.

Hamera said his kids used to ride the bus but with COVID they decided to drive their kids this year, until now.

“So what am I gonna do? I’m gonna ask my son to ride the bus while he returns back to home so that way it can help at least reduce my car,” Hamera said.

You can find school traffic flow routes here.

If you’re not picking up kids, avoid the areas around schools during drop off and pickup times to help ease the traffic jams, and be sure to watch for kids and busses if you do have to drive there.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

903 Brewers new location has been approved by the Sherman City Council at Monday nights meeting
903 Brewers new 45,000 sq ft location approved
The social media post has over 1,000 comments of people sharing similar experiences.
Law enforcement warns of suspicious texts asking to meet in person
Paris ISD announces new dress code which requires masks to be worn
Paris ISD requires masks to be worn as part of new dress code
Netflix docu-series Tiger King stars Jeff and Lauren Lowe gave up the remaining 61 animals,...
Jeff & Lauren Lowe turn over remainder of animals at Tiger King Zoo
Two cats were seemingly stolen from an Ardmore neighborhood last week.
Multiple cats seemingly stolen from Ardmore neighborhood

Latest News

For the victim's family, they’re glad to see Brian Craft behind bars, but justice doesn’t heal...
Family of homeless camp murder victim reacts to suspect sentencing
In July an Ardmore man went on a hiking trip in a 337,000 acre desert park in Utah and got...
Day hiking trip becomes survival challenge after Ardmore man loses sight of trail
No word from officials on what caused the fire.
Structure fire at West Owings Street in Denison
Thursday morning, almost 4,000 students walked into classrooms at Paris ISD, ready to learn...
Parents react to Paris ISD face mask requirement