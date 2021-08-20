Back to school traffic causes congestion on roads

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s the second day of classes for Sherman ISD and traffic for pick up and drop off are already becoming a problem for some parents.

“It’s really frustrating and more than that I got out of my work to pick up my kids,” Hamera said.

Vivek Hamera is a parent to a Piner Middle Schooler, he sat in the schools pick up line for nearly an hour Thursday afternoon.

He said the Highway 75 construction is the main issue.

“To be really honest I feel for the school also because the staff is doing their best but I think it’s the road construction,” Hamera said.

Sherman Assistant Superintendent, Tyson Bennett, said the school has great communication with TXDOT, the ones in charge of construction.

“You know so the key is being patient, and the key is also knowing the layout of the school, knowing where you’re going to be dropping off your children,” Bennett said.

News 12 checked out the traffic for ourselves on Thursday.

“Now I have been sitting in the pick up line at Piner Middle School at the intersection of Highway 75 and Houston Street for roughly 23 minutes now and school let out 6 minutes and I’ve moved maybe 5 feet. Hopefully with school now getting out students will be getting in their cars and the traffic can start to flow,” News 12 Reporter Kylee Dedmon said.

40 minutes later, News 12 finally made it out.

“As time goes on more kids will be riding the bus, folks learn those traffic flows, they learn what roads are closed they learn the best ways to go so it’s always tremendously better about a week after school starts,” Bennett said.

Hamera said his kids used to ride the bus but with COVID they decided to drive their kids this year, until now.

“So what am I gonna do? I’m gonna ask my son to ride the bus while he returns back to home so that way it can help at least reduce my car,” Hamera said.

You can find school traffic flow routes here.

If you’re not picking up kids, avoid the areas around schools during drop off and pickup times to help ease the traffic jams, and be sure to watch for kids and busses if you do have to drive there.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.